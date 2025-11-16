Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

NFL star in critical condition after being shot outside New York restaurant

Defensive back Kris Boyd #38 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up against the Green Bay Packers before the game at Lambeau Field on September 15, 2019
Defensive back Kris Boyd #38 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up against the Green Bay Packers before the game at Lambeau Field on September 15, 2019 (Getty Images)
  • New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd was in critical condition after being shot in Midtown Manhattan early on Sunday morning.
  • The 29-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the abdomen on West 38th Street around 2 a.m.
  • The shooting reportedly followed a dispute outside Sei Less, an Asian fusion restaurant, with a gunman firing two shots.
  • Boyd was transported to Bellevue Hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.
  • Police confirmed no arrests have been made, and the suspected shooter reportedly fled the scene in a BMW X8 SUV, with a second vehicle also leaving.
