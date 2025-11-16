NFL star in critical condition after being shot outside New York restaurant
- New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd was in critical condition after being shot in Midtown Manhattan early on Sunday morning.
- The 29-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the abdomen on West 38th Street around 2 a.m.
- The shooting reportedly followed a dispute outside Sei Less, an Asian fusion restaurant, with a gunman firing two shots.
- Boyd was transported to Bellevue Hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.
- Police confirmed no arrests have been made, and the suspected shooter reportedly fled the scene in a BMW X8 SUV, with a second vehicle also leaving.