Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Kylian Mbappe left out of Real Madrid’s starting line-up to face Man City

Kylian Mbappe was only named on the bench for Real Madrid’s match against Man City
Kylian Mbappe was only named on the bench for Real Madrid’s match against Man City (AP)
  • Kylian Mbappe was only named on the bench for Real Madrid’s Champions League game with Manchester City on Wednesday.
  • Mbappe has scored 25 goals this season but was left out of Xabi Alonso’s starting line-up for the crucial clash.
  • The French striker was reportedly nursing a minor knee injury prior to the match.
  • He trained away from his teammates on Tuesday, leading to doubts over whether he would make the squad for the game against City.
  • The pressure is building on manager Alonso, with Madrid having only won two of their last seven matches.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in