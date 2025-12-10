Real Madrid vs Manchester City live: Xabi Alonso under pressure as giants face off in Champions League battle
Both sides could take a huge step towards finishing in the top eight of the Champions League league phase with a win tonight
Real Madrid host Manchester City in a crunch Champions League clash with Xabi Alonso under increasing pressure at the Bernabeu.
The former midfielder was only appointed in the Spanish capital at the start of the season but reports suggest that he could face the sack as soon as this week if Real Madrid suffer another set-back here. A defeat to Celta Vigo has led to growing discontent over the side’s form, with rumours of a rift with Vinicius Jr and wider questions over whether Alonso is getting the best out of a star-studded squad making tonight a crucial fixture — and Kylian Mbappe is a major doubt.
Pep Guardiola, then, will be eyeing a big away win against a familiar foe. The Manchester City manager beat Real Madrid five times during his time at Barcelona but has won against them only once since. A success here might re-establish his side as top-tier competition contenders, though, and boost their hopes of a top-eight finish as a competitive league phase rolls on.
Follow all of the latest from the Bernabeu with our live blog below:
Mbappe part of Madrid squad this evening
While there are doubts about Mbappe’s fitness, he has been included in the Real Madrid squad for this evening’s game. We’ll soon see if he is fit enough to start at the Bernabeu.
Kylian Mbappe’s availability for Real Madrid’s crucial Champions League clash against Manchester City on Wednesday has been cast into doubt after the forward trained separately from his teammates on Tuesday.
While the rest of the squad engaged in a pitch session under coach Xabi Alonso, Mbappe reportedly trained indoors.
Spanish media suggest the prolific attacker, who has netted 25 goals for Madrid this season and leads the scoring charts in both La Liga and the Champions League, is nursing a left leg ailment.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the game on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 7.30pm. Subscribers can also stream the action online via discovery+. If you’re not a subscriber, you can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here, for only £30.99 per month.
When is Real Madrid vs Man City?
The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 10 December at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid. Kick-off is set for 8pm GMT.
Predicted line-ups
Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Valverde, Asensio, Rudiger, Carreras; Ceballos, Tchouameni, Guler; Vini Jr, Bellingham, Rodrygo
Man City XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; Foden, Gonzalez; Silva; Cherki, Haaland, Doku.
Man City team news
For City, John Stones will face a late fitness test after missing the win over Sunderland, though this match will come too soon for injured midfielder Rodri, who continues to work to get back from a thigh issue. Fellow midfielder Mateo Kovacic is also out, though he will be sidelined into the New Year.
Real Madrid team news
Kylian Mbappe is an injury doubt after missing training, adding to the fitness crisis facing Real Madrid and Xabi Alonso, who will also be without Eder Militao, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dani Carvajal, Dean Huijsen, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy and Eduardo Camavinga.
Good evening
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s Champions League match between Real Madrid and Manchester City.
Pep Guardiola’s side are looking to put one foot in the next round with a win over their European rivals, in a match that marks the fifth fixture between these two sides in four years, with Madrid having knocked City out of the competition in the knockout round play-offs last term.
Both sides will be aiming to avoid that extra round of fixtures by finishing in the top eight this time round, and they are well-placed to do so with Madrid in fifth with 12 points and City in ninth with 10.
While the Cityzens have found form of late to rise to second in the Premier League, Madrid have fallen four points behind Barcelona after a damaging 2-0 loss to Celta Vigo last time out, with pressure potentially building on Xabi Alonso if he were to lose tonight.
