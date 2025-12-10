How Manchester City fightback sealed sweet Champions League revenge on Real Madrid

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If this is to prove the last game Pep Guardiola manages at the Bernabeu, what a way to go. And if it ends up as Xabi Alonso’s final match in charge of Real Madrid, what a quick, undignified end.

Perhaps, then, it was fitting that an eight-minute meltdown brought Real a second successive home defeat. First Celta Vigo, now Manchester City have triumphed at the Bernabeu. A team with a mere two victories in eight games represent a club with a culture of impatience.

But as Alonso was beaten by a mentor, Guardiola’s seventh win at the Bernabeu may have been his most unlikely, for all Real’s problems. City exited the Champions League in Madrid last season and revived their chances of a top-eight finish in the league phase this year; the damage done by defeat to Bayer Leverkusen was repaired in spectacular fashion.

Theirs was a comeback to savour. It gave Erling Haaland the status of the match-winner in Madrid; a player who was long expected to join Real instead made it to the Bernabeu to condemn them to defeat.

But perhaps the match revolved around Nico O’Reilly. Arguably at fault when Rodrygo put Real ahead, he went on to level. A year ago, O’Reilly had not even played in the Premier League. Now he is an England international who has scored at the Bernabeu. It is quite a journey.

And this is quite a fixture, often as it is played. A Champions League Clasico is a clash that always delivers. It seemed set to offer Alonso a much-needed win before Real collapsed at the end of the first half. They had looked in control and then fell apart. If it was Alonso’s last stand, Real stumbled and tumbled to lose their footing.

City’s turnaround appeared to come from nowhere and yet exposed Real’s frailties. Their patched-up defence looked fragile, conceding from a corner, giving away a penalty. They seemed vulnerable when City attacked them. Certainly the stand-in right-back Fede Valverde did as he was tormented by Jeremy Doku.

Initially, though, the irrepressible wingers were in Real white. They were awarded a penalty when Matheus Nunes tripped Vinicius Junior, only for VAR to determine the offence occurred outside the area. Yet Nunes against Vinicius shaped up as an unfair contest.

open image in gallery Rodrygo has struggled under Alonso but initially appeared to save his manager’s skin with his first goal of the season ( Getty Images )

Then Rodrygo, one of those who has suffered from Alonso’s appointment, seemed to come to his rescue. His goal was his first of the season, or for Alonso, or in 32 games. But he was the scourge of City in the 2022 semi-final and mustered a fifth goal against them.

City were outflanked, as they were at the start. Rodrygo kept finding space outside O’Reilly. It cost City when Jude Bellingham switched play to the Brazilian, who placed a shot past Gianluigi Donnarumma. So far, so good for Real.

Then, stunningly, it went awry. O’Reilly followed up to finish after Thibaut Courtois parried Josko Gvardiol’s header. It was uncharacteristically poor goalkeeping by the Belgian but the Mancunian has a fearlessness that can equip him for such stages. He had endured defensive difficulties at the start, Rodrygo repeatedly evading him. He was undeterred. He took to making buccaneering surges forward.

open image in gallery It was revenge for Manchester City in the rematch ( AFP via Getty Images )

Next it was Haaland’s turn. He had been dominated by Antonio Rudiger two seasons ago but exacted revenge. The Norwegian won and converted a penalty; dragged down by Rudiger, he may have been alone in appealing but a VAR intervention meant the offence was spotted. Haaland sent Courtois the wrong way for his 21st goal of the season.

Haaland’s first half was a masterclass in efficiency. He only had six touches but two were shots on target. Courtois made a double save from Haaland and Rayan Cherki to deny City a third. He later thwarted Doku, too.

Haaland’s Real counterpart was missing. It was billed as a battle of two superstar strikers but only one figured. Kylian Mbappe was benched by an ankle problem, costing Real the services of a man with 25 goals this season. When his replacement Gonzalo Garcia went off, it was Arda Guler who came on. When Alonso used up his three substitution windows, it confirmed the Champions League’s top scorer was not fully fit.

open image in gallery Defeat only intensified the pressure on Xabi Alonso ( Getty Images )

So it fell to Vinicius, another who has floundered under Alonso, to try to save Real. He almost did. He had two chances to equalise, directing a header and a volley just wide. Endrick headed against the bar. The goal would not come and did not come.

And so Guardiola added to his list of wins over Real. His name had been whistled before kick-off. There were times, though, when the Bernabeu descended into silence. He had provided supportive words the previous day for Alonso, the player he signed for Bayern Munich. But if that helped his cause, this hindered it.