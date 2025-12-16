Kylian Mbappe set for €60m PSG payout after bitter legal dispute
- A Paris labour court has ordered French football club Paris St Germain (PSG) to pay Kylian Mbappe €60 million (£50.7 million) in unpaid salary and bonuses.
- The ruling concludes a financial dispute initiated by Mbappe, who claimed his earnings for April, May, and June 2024 were withheld prior to his free transfer to Real Madrid.
- The court found PSG failed to disburse three months of Mbappe's salary, an ethics bonus, and a signing bonus, noting the club presented no written agreement of waiver.
- While Mbappe's lawyer expressed satisfaction, the court dismissed PSG's argument for forfeiture of wages but also rejected several of Mbappe’s additional claims, including allegations of concealed work or moral harassment.
- PSG had contended Mbappe acted disloyally by concealing his non-renewal intentions, which prevented the club from securing a transfer fee for the player.