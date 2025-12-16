Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Kylian Mbappe set for €60m PSG payout after bitter legal dispute

Kylian Mbappe is set for a huge payout from PSG following his legal battle with his former club
Kylian Mbappe is set for a huge payout from PSG following his legal battle with his former club (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
  • A Paris labour court has ordered French football club Paris St Germain (PSG) to pay Kylian Mbappe €60 million (£50.7 million) in unpaid salary and bonuses.
  • The ruling concludes a financial dispute initiated by Mbappe, who claimed his earnings for April, May, and June 2024 were withheld prior to his free transfer to Real Madrid.
  • The court found PSG failed to disburse three months of Mbappe's salary, an ethics bonus, and a signing bonus, noting the club presented no written agreement of waiver.
  • While Mbappe's lawyer expressed satisfaction, the court dismissed PSG's argument for forfeiture of wages but also rejected several of Mbappe’s additional claims, including allegations of concealed work or moral harassment.
  • PSG had contended Mbappe acted disloyally by concealing his non-renewal intentions, which prevented the club from securing a transfer fee for the player.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in