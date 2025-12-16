PSG ordered to pay €60m to ex-player Kylian Mbappe by French court
Kylian Mbappe spent seven years at PSG between 2017 and 2024 before joining Real Madrid
A Paris labour court has ordered French football giants Paris St Germain to pay Kylian Mbappe €60 million (£50.7 million) in unpaid salary and bonuses, drawing a line under a bitter financial dispute.
The decision on Tuesday concludes months of legal contention after the France captain initiated proceedings against his former club.
Mbappe claimed earnings for April, May, and June 2024 were withheld just prior to his high-profile free transfer to Real Madrid.
The court determined that PSG had indeed failed to disburse three months of his salary, an ethics bonus, and a signing bonus stipulated in his employment contract.
These outstanding sums had previously been acknowledged by the French Professional Football League (LFP) in September and October 2024.
Judges noted PSG presented no written agreement indicating Mbappe had waived his entitlement.
"We are satisfied with the ruling. This is what you could expect when salaries went unpaid," Mbappe’s lawyer, Frederique Cassereau, told reporters.
While the court dismissed PSG’s argument that Mbappe should forfeit his wages entirely, it also rejected several of the player’s additional claims, including allegations of concealed work, moral harassment, and a breach of the employer’s duty of safety.
The court did not classify Mbappe’s fixed-term contract as permanent, which limited potential compensation for dismissal.
PSG had contended Mbappe acted disloyally by concealing his non-renewal intentions for nearly a year, thereby preventing the club from securing a transfer fee comparable to the €180 million paid for him in 2017.
Mbappe’s representatives maintained the dispute centred on French labour law and unpaid remuneration, not transfer policy.
Mbappe spent seven years at PSG after initially joining the club on loan from Monaco, and won six league titles with the French giants.
He scored 256 goals in 308 appearances across all competitions for PSG before leaving for Madrid last year.
