Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Lando Norris has emotional reaction to winning first F1 world title

Lando Norris eyes world title in F1 season finale in Abu Dhabi

Lando Norris clinched his maiden Formula 1 world title at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The McLaren driver secured the championship by a mere two points over Red Bull's four-time world champion Max Verstappen.

Norris's victory makes him the 11th British F1 world champion, marking a significant achievement for McLaren.

Overcome with emotion, Norris thanked his team and family, reflecting on his long journey in the sport.

Verstappen, who won the final race, expressed pride in his team's performance despite being unable to overcome the points deficit.

In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in