Tearful Lando Norris wins F1 world title for first time after nervy Abu Dhabi GP - latest
Max Verstappen finishes two points behind F1’s 11th British world champion after he won season finale in Abu Dhabi
Lando Norris has won his first F1 world championship after a thrilling finale to the season in Abu Dhabi, edging out Max Verstappen by just two points.
The McLaren star, who becomes the 11th British F1 world champion, held off Red Bull’s four-time world champion, who won the grand prix, and teammate Oscar Piastri, who was second at Yas Marina Circuit.
Norris overcame a nightmare start, with Piastri overtaking him to move up to second and the Briton then avoided a punishment for overtaking Yuki Tsunoda with McLaren’s Zak Brown describing the Red Bull as “Dangerous”.
Norris safely pitted throughout the closing stages of the race and expertly guided his car home to land a historic double for the Papaya.
Follow live reaction and analysis from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with The Independent below:
Where does Lando Norris rank in the history of British Formula 1 world champions?
It’s now official: Lando Norris is a Formula 1 world champion.
The 26-year-old has become Britain’s 11th F1 world champion and also becomes McLaren’s eighth world champion and first since Lewis Hamilton in 2008.
Hamilton was the last British champion in 2020 and is a joint record-holder overall as a seven-time world champion. But where does he and Norris rank in the list of British champions?
Tearful Lando Norris reacts to first F1 world title after tense finale in Abu Dhabi
Lando Norris was overcome with emotion as he sealed his first Formula 1 world title after a tense yet thrilling finale at the Abu Dhabi GP.
The McLaren star, who becomes the 11th British F1 world champion, pipped Red Bull’s four-time world champion Max Verstappen to the crowd by just two points after the Dutchman won the final grand prix, as well as edging out teammate Oscar Piastri, who was second at Yas Marina Circuit.
World Drivers' Championship standings
In the end it all came down to two points.
Lando Norris is the new F1 World Champion and pips Max Verstappen to the title.
1. Lando Norris (McLaren) - 423 points
2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) - 421 points
3. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) - 410 points
'I'm just crazy happy'
“Not many people in the world or in Formula 1 get to experience what I’ve experienced this year,” Norris said.
“I’m happy for everyone more than me, I’m just crazy happy!
“It’s been a long journey for me and McLaren, we’ve been together nine years, been through crazy times.
“It’s their first drivers title in many years, I did my part for the team this year.”
Lando Norris is the 2025 F1 World Champion
Lando Norris did it. A first world title secured with a third place finish in Abu Dhabi.
'Max and Oscar made my life hard'
“You can't not think about it, but it's a long race, anything in Formula 1 can happen, I kept pushing,” explained Norris about handling the pressure of the race.
“I could ease off at the end, but I wanted to fight for the end, Max fighting all the way, Oscar catching up, they made my life hard. But I'm happy.”
'I didn't think I'd cry but I did'
Here’s Lando Norris trying to get his feelings across after claiming the F1 world title.
“I've not cried in a while, I didn't think I'd cry, but I did, it's a long journey,” Norris says.
“First of all, I want to say a big thanks to my guys, everyone at McLaren, my parents, I'm not crying.
“My Mum and Dad, they're the ones who supported me since the beginning.
“I know what Max feels like a bit, also my teammate, it's been a pleasure, I've learned a lot from them. It's been a long year, but we did it, I'm so proud of everyone."
Why Lando Norris escaped punishment for overtaking ‘dangerous’ Yuki Tsunoda off the track at Abu Dhabi GP
Lando Norris nearly found himself in a spot of bother in his pursuit of becoming Formula 1 world champion after he found himself under investigation for going off the track when aggressively overtaking Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda.
Tsunoda, driving defensively with Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen’s title hopes in mind, was overtaken on the outside by Norris with the help of DRS on lap 23.
Why Norris escaped punishment for overtaking Tsunoda off the track at Abu Dhabi GP
'We did it!'
Here’s the initial reaction from McLaren boss Zak Brown:
"We did it, it wasn't easy.
“Lando and Oscar, what a group of great drivers!"
The celebrations begin
Lando Norris stands on top of his car and receives the adulation of the crowd.
He then heads over to his parents and the McLaren team, giving hugs and high fives.
Norris is the 2025 World Champion.
Cheers of ‘Lando, Lando, Lando’ erupts from the watching supporters.
