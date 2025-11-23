F1 title race in chaos after Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri disqualified from Las Vegas
- McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were disqualified from the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
- The disqualification was due to excessive skid plank wear on both cars, which fell below the FIA's minimum 9mm thickness requirement.
- This dramatic post-race development significantly tightens the 2025 Formula 1 title race.
- Race winner Max Verstappen is now just 24 points behind championship leader Norris and level on points with Piastri.
- Norris's initial 30-point lead over Piastri has been reduced, with 58 points still available in the final two rounds in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.