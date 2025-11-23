Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri disqualified from Las Vegas GP in seismic F1 title swing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have both been disqualified from the Las Vegas Grand Prix in a dramatic moment in the 2025 F1 title race.

The seismic post-race development means Max Verstappen, who won in Vegas, is now just 24 points behind championship leader Norris and moves level on points with Piastri with two rounds remaining.

Norris had initially extended his lead to his McLaren teammate Piastri to 30 points after finishing second in Vegas, with the Australian only coming home in fourth place.

open image in gallery Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have both been disqualified from the Las Vegas Grand Prix ( Getty Images )

Yet post-race analysis of both McLaren cars from the FIA found excessive skid plank wear on both cars, with the minimum thickness falling below the 9mm threshold. As a result, the matter was referred to the stewards, who disqualified both cars from the race classification.

It means Norris now only has a 24-point advantage with two rounds – Qatar and Abu Dhabi – remaining and 58 points, courtesy of the sprint race in Qatar, still left to play for.

Though level on points with Piastri, Verstappen technically remains in third place, having won one last grand prix over the course of the season than the McLaren driver.

The report from FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer read: “The skid wear of car numbers 81 (Piastri) and 04 (Norris) was checked.

“The rearmost skid was measured on both cars according to the team’s legality documents submission in accordance with TD039 M, item 1.2 b) i).

open image in gallery Max Verstappen now trails by just 24 points ( Getty Images )

“The measured thickness was less than 9mm on both cars, which is the minimum thickness required by TR Article 3.5.9 e).

“I am referring this matter to the stewards for their consideration.”

Norris and a McLaren team representative visited the stewards just before midnight local time to argue their case, but could not stop the inevitable disqualification confirmed by the race officials.

Norris, running in second behind Verstappen, slowed down in the closing laps of the 50-lap race, reportedly due to fuel-saving concerns.

The decision is identical to the disqualification of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc at the Chinese Grand Prix back in March, after falling foul of post-race technical checks. Both Hamilton and Leclerc were disqualified from the 2023 United States Grand Prix, also for damage to the skid block.

TOP-3 - F1 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

1. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 390 points

2. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 366 points

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 366 points