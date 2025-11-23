Why have Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri been disqualified from the Las Vegas Grand Prix?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were both disqualified from the Las Vegas Grand Prix in a dramatic moment in the 2025 F1 title race.

Norris finished the Vegas race in second, with Max Verstappen winning the grand prix and Oscar Piastri down in fourth. Norris had extended his lead to 30 points as a result.

However, in a massive post-race development, both McLaren cars were under investigation from the FIA for excessive plank wear. Then, the matter was referred to the stewards, who duly dished out a crushing double disqualification for McLaren.

open image in gallery Lando Norris (pictured) and Oscar Piastri have been disqualified from the Las Vegas GP ( Getty Images )

The decision means both Verstappen and Piastri trail Norris by 24 points, with two rounds remaining and 58 points left on the table. Verstappen would be level on points with Piastri, though the Australian would stay ahead in second, courtesy of having more race wins (seven to six) than the Dutchman.

But why were Norris and Piastri disqualified?

Norris and Piastri have been punished for an illegal post-race car, with the thickness of the plank, which is underneath the car, below the required 9mm thickness as per the FIA regulations.

The skid wear is monitored so teams don’t run their cars too low to the ground for a performance benefit.

The initial report from FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer reads: “The skid wear of car numbers 81 (Piastri) and 04 (Norris) was checked.

“The rearmost skid was measured on both cars according to the team’s legality documents submission in accordance with TD039 M, item 1.2 b) i). The measured thickness was less than 9mm on both cars, which is the minimum thickness required by TR Article 3.5.9 e).

open image in gallery Norris’ car fell foul of FIA regulations ( Getty Images )

“I am referring this matter to the stewards for their consideration.”

The specific section of the FIA rulebook states: “The thickness of the plank assembly measured normal to the lower surface must be 10mm [plus or minus] 0.2mm and must be uniform when new.

“A minimum thickness of 9mm will be accepted due to wear, and conformity to this provision will be checked at the peripheries of the designated holes.”

open image in gallery Piastri was also disqualified ( Getty Images )

The decision is identical to the disqualification of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc at the Chinese Grand Prix back in March, after falling foul of post-race technical checks. Both Hamilton and Leclerc were disqualified from the 2023 United States Grand Prix, also for damage to the skid block.

It means Norris (18 points) and Piastri (12 points) are wiped from the final Las Vegas GP standings.

As a result, Norris’s lead over Piastri remains at 24 points, with Vegas race winner Max Verstappen now level on points with Piastri.

Verstappen stays technically in third, as the Dutchman has won less races than Piastri, by six to seven.

There are two rounds remaining, with a sprint weekend in Qatar next week before the season-finale in Abu Dhabi. There are 58 points still left to play for.