Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri set to be disqualified from Las Vegas GP - latest
F1 reaction from the Las Vegas Strip Circuit as the FIA do further analysis of both Mclaren cars post-race
Lando Norris is on the verge of winning the 2025 F1 world championship despite finishing runner-up to Max Verstappen at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
A mistake by pole-sitter Norris at the opening corner dropped him to third behind Verstappen and Mercedes’ George Russell.
But Norris moved clear of Russell with 16 laps remaining to take second place, with Oscar Piastri two positions back in fourth. Norris is now 30 points clear of Piastri and 42 ahead of Verstappen with just 58 left on the table across the concluding two rounds.
It means the 26-year-old Englishman could secure the world title with a round to spare at next weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix. Norris mastered a wet qualifying session to put himself on pole position but could not follow up when the lights went out for Saturday’s star-studded show in Sin City.
Norris and Piastri set to be disqualified
Hugely dramatic moments in the title race this.
Usually, plank wear beyond the limit allowed is a slam dunk DSQ. We wait to see...
What would a double DSQ do for the championship? Well, Oscar Piastri would stay 24 points behind Lando Norris, as opposed to 30.
But more significantly, Max Verstappen would ALSO be 24 points behind Norris and would move up to joint-second!
BREAKING: Norris's car under investigation
Norris had a fuel-load issue at the end of the grand prix. And we can confirm the FIA are doing further analysis of the McLaren car.
It could be a fuel sample; it could be for plank-wear. But it’s unknown at this stage.
Watch this space...
Lewis Hamilton, after finishing 10th:
On 10th place from back of the grid: “I feel terrible, terrible. It’s been the worst season ever. No matter how much I try, it keeps getting worse.
“I’m trying everything, in and out of the car.”
Oscar Piastri after finishing fourth:
On turn 1: “There’s not much to say, I was one of the only people who braked, got barged out the way, that’s fine... it is what it is. The rest of the race was eventful, way too many mistakes, there were some tough moments.
“In clean air we were quick, but difficult before and after.”
On mistakes: “Just little lock-ups here and there, that was it. Not my favourite circuit of the year, but nothing to do with that... pretty bad start, took a while to find the rhythm.”
On title and Qatar: “Hopefully... I need more than that now. I’m just going to go next two weeks, prepare as well as I can, would be nice to get some good results to end the year, the championship picture is what is is, we’ll see how it is.”
George Russell in third:
“When Max came out the pits, pushed tyres too hard.
“But standing on the podium is probably the best we could have achieved.”
Lando Norris, after finishing second:
On turn one: “I went for it on no-one else, I let Max have a win! I braked too late, it was my f-up. I wanted to put on a show!
“Not my best performance out there but when a guy wins by 20 seconds, they’ve done a better job – but a good race.
“I’ve had a good run, pace was still good. I made the mistake into turn one, I f***** it up, was just too punchy, that cost me, second still a good result, I’m not too disappointed, onto the next one.”
Time for the podium!
Max Verstappen’s 69th win in total - his eighth in the US - and the familiar combination of the Dutch and Austrian national anthems on the podium!
And Verstappen’s race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase is on the podium to receive the constructors’ trophy!
That followed an elaborate Bellagio fountain display alongside Mickey Mouse dancing!
Modern-day F1 folks...
Max Verstappen after winning Vegas GP:
On win: “It was good, it worked really well, the race is usually a tough one but we had tyres under control. Could push a bit more, split the race in half, that definitely helped a lot. Car was working pretty well.
On title: “It’s still a big gap, but we always try and maximise everything we’ve got. We’ll try and win the race and by Abu Dhabi, see where we’re at.”
TOP-10 IN LAS VEGAS
1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2. Lando Norris (McLaren)
3. George Russell (Mercedes)
4. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)
5. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes)
6. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
7. Carlos Sainz (Williams)
8. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls)
9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber)
10. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari)
