Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri set to be disqualified from Las Vegas GP - latest

Lando Norris reveals mentality ahead of final three F1 races of 2025 season

Lando Norris is on the verge of winning the 2025 F1 world championship despite finishing runner-up to Max Verstappen at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

A mistake by pole-sitter Norris at the opening corner dropped him to third behind Verstappen and Mercedes’ George Russell.

But Norris moved clear of Russell with 16 laps remaining to take second place, with Oscar Piastri two positions back in fourth. Norris is now 30 points clear of Piastri and 42 ahead of Verstappen with just 58 left on the table across the concluding two rounds.

It means the 26-year-old Englishman could secure the world title with a round to spare at next weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix. Norris mastered a wet qualifying session to put himself on pole position but could not follow up when the lights went out for Saturday’s star-studded show in Sin City.

Follow live coverage of the Las Vegas GP with The Independent