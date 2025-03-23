Jump to content
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc disqualified from Chinese GP in F1 calamity for Ferrari

The cars of Hamilton and Leclerc both failed post-race checks in a major blow after the race in Shanghai

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Sunday 23 March 2025 11:31 GMT
Lewis Hamilton reacts after first F1 win for Ferrari in Chinese GP sprint

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have both been disqualified from the Chinese Grand Prix in a disastrous blow for Ferrari in the second race of the 2025 season.

The cars of both drivers failed post-race checks, with Hamilton’s skid block found to be below the minimum thickness, while Leclerc’s car was found to be underweight.

Alpine’s Pierre Gasly has also been disqualified for an underweight car.

It means Hamilton and Leclerc’s points for their sixth and fifth place finish respectively – eight and 10 – are wiped from their championship tally.

The disqualification does not impact Hamilton’s sprint race victory on Saturday, for which he secured eight points.

More to follow…

