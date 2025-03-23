Jump to content
F1 standings after Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc’s results in China wiped out

Hamilton and Leclerc were both disqualified after the Chinese Grand Prix

Kieran Jackson
Sunday 23 March 2025 11:45 GMT
Lewis Hamilton reacts after first F1 win for Ferrari in Chinese GP sprint

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have both been disqualified from the Chinese Grand Prix in a disastrous blow for Ferrari in the second race of the 2025 season.

The cars of both drivers failed post-race checks, with Hamilton’s skid block found to be below the minimum thickness, while Leclerc’s car was found to be underweight.

Alpine’s Pierre Gasly has also been disqualified for an underweight car.

It means Hamilton and Leclerc’s points for their sixth and fifth place finish respectively – eight and 10 – are wiped from their championship tally.

But what did the Chinese GP do to the championship standings?

F1 driver standings after Chinese Grand Prix

1. Lando Norris – 44 points

2. Max Verstappen – 36 points

3. George Russell – 35 points

4. Oscar Piastri – 34 points

5. Kimi Antonelli – 22 points

6. Alex Albon – 16 points

7. Esteban Ocon – 10 points

8. Lance Stroll – 10 points

9. Lewis Hamilton – 9 points

10. Charles Leclerc – 8 points

11. Nico Hulkenberg – 6 points

12. Yuki Tsunoda – 3 points

13. Ollie Bearman – 1 point

14. Carlos Sainz – 1 point

15. Pierre Gasly – 0 points

16. Isack Hadjar – 0 points

17. Jack Doohan – 0 points

18. Gabriel Bortoleto – 0 points

19. Yuki Tsunoda – 0 points

20. Fernando Alonso – 0 points

