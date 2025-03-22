Liam Lawson painfully honest after torrid start to Red Bull F1 career: ‘It’s just not good enough’
The Kiwi driver qualified dead-last for the second qualifying session running in China
Liam Lawson did not make any excuses as he reflected on a torrid start to his Red Bull F1 career so far.
The Kiwi driver, promoted to be Max Verstappen’s teammate this year to replace Sergio Perez, crashed out of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix last week.
Yet this weekend in Shanghai has been even worse, so far. Lawson qualified dead last for the sprint race on Saturday – though moved up to finish 14th – but did not improve his one-lap time in grand prix qualifying, finishing last once more.
“It’s really tough honestly, the window is really small,” said a downbeat Lawson afterwards.
“It’s not an excuse, I’ve got to get a handle on it. It was a messy session, it’s still not good enough.
“To be having those issues, we should be fast enough on our first lap. I need to get on top of it.”
Asked what he needs, Lawson replied: “It’s just time. Unfortunately I don’t really have time, it’s just one of those things.
“To drive a Formula 1 car, it takes 100% confidence. The window is so small and I just seem to miss it, need to get a handle of.
“It’s just not good enough.”
