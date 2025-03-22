Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liam Lawson did not make any excuses as he reflected on a torrid start to his Red Bull F1 career so far.

The Kiwi driver, promoted to be Max Verstappen’s teammate this year to replace Sergio Perez, crashed out of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix last week.

Yet this weekend in Shanghai has been even worse, so far. Lawson qualified dead last for the sprint race on Saturday – though moved up to finish 14th – but did not improve his one-lap time in grand prix qualifying, finishing last once more.

“It’s really tough honestly, the window is really small,” said a downbeat Lawson afterwards.

“It’s not an excuse, I’ve got to get a handle on it. It was a messy session, it’s still not good enough.

“To be having those issues, we should be fast enough on our first lap. I need to get on top of it.”

Asked what he needs, Lawson replied: “It’s just time. Unfortunately I don’t really have time, it’s just one of those things.

“To drive a Formula 1 car, it takes 100% confidence. The window is so small and I just seem to miss it, need to get a handle of.

“It’s just not good enough.”