Independent

Lionesses captain Leah Williamson back in squad for World Cup qualifiers

Leah Williamson led England to Euros glory last year (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)
  • England's women's football team, the Lionesses, have announced their squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Ukraine and Iceland.
  • Captain Leah Williamson, Hannah Hampton, Jess Carter, Alex Greenwood and Lauren James return to the squad after recovering from injuries.
  • London City Lionesses defender Poppy Pattinson has earned her first senior call-up to the national team.
  • The Lionesses will play Ukraine on 3 March in Antalya and Iceland on 7 March at Nottingham Forest's City Ground.
  • These matches mark the start of their qualification campaign for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil, with England’s group also including reigning world champions Spain.
