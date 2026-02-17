Lionesses captain Leah Williamson back in squad for World Cup qualifiers
- England's women's football team, the Lionesses, have announced their squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Ukraine and Iceland.
- Captain Leah Williamson, Hannah Hampton, Jess Carter, Alex Greenwood and Lauren James return to the squad after recovering from injuries.
- London City Lionesses defender Poppy Pattinson has earned her first senior call-up to the national team.
- The Lionesses will play Ukraine on 3 March in Antalya and Iceland on 7 March at Nottingham Forest's City Ground.
- These matches mark the start of their qualification campaign for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil, with England’s group also including reigning world champions Spain.
