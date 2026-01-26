The tactical tweak that helped Everton gain point against Leeds
- Everton drew 1-1 with Leeds after Thierno Barry's equaliser cancelled out James Justin's opening goal.
- The match was described as a 'game of two halves', with Everton's manager David Moyes making crucial tactical changes at half-time that revitalised his team.
- Thierno Barry continued his recent scoring form, netting his fourth goal in five league appearances, while Idrissa Gana Gueye provided the assist and also hit the crossbar.
- Leeds initially dominated the first half, with James Justin scoring after a tactical setup by manager Daniel Farke allowed wing-backs to push forward.
- Despite a recent upturn in form, Leeds' draw meant they only climbed two places in the league, while Everton's home form remains a concern.