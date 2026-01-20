Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Aston Villa recall forgotten man from loan amid injury crisis

Unai Emery will have Leon Bailey at his disposal for the rest of the season (Nick Potts/PA)
Unai Emery will have Leon Bailey at his disposal for the rest of the season (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Aston Villa have recalled Leon Bailey from his loan spell at Serie A giants Roma.
  • Bailey joined Roma on a season-long loan back in August after falling out of favour at Villa.
  • However, he has been brought back early amid an injury crisis at Villa, with both Boubacar Kamara and John McGinn facing spells on the sidelines.
  • Unai Emery appeared to be unhappy with his squad options when speaking in his post-match interview after Villa’s 1-0 home defeat by Everton on Sunday.
  • Bailey is expected to be available this weekend when Villa travel to face Newcastle at St James’ Park.

