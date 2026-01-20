Aston Villa recall forgotten man from loan amid injury crisis
- Aston Villa have recalled Leon Bailey from his loan spell at Serie A giants Roma.
- Bailey joined Roma on a season-long loan back in August after falling out of favour at Villa.
- However, he has been brought back early amid an injury crisis at Villa, with both Boubacar Kamara and John McGinn facing spells on the sidelines.
- Unai Emery appeared to be unhappy with his squad options when speaking in his post-match interview after Villa’s 1-0 home defeat by Everton on Sunday.
- Bailey is expected to be available this weekend when Villa travel to face Newcastle at St James’ Park.