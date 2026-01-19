Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Morgan Rogers has hit out at xG (expected goals), the popular football statistic, as ‘a whole load of nonsense’ when asked about his thoughts on the metric.

xG shows the probability that a shot will lead to a goal being scored based on the characteristics of the strike and the events leading up to it, such as the type of attack or body part used to shoot.

The shot is then compared to other shots with similar qualities to conclude the probability of the strike resulting in a goal, with an xG of 0.0 being a certain miss and 1.0 being a certain goal.

In an interview with Sky Sports, the Aston Villa talisman said: “I think xG is a whole load of nonsense.”

The 23-year-old has sustained his fine form this season after winning the PFA Young Player of the Year last year, with Villa currently having the 12th-highest xG in the league after their loss to Everton.

Football fans have grown accustomed to seeing xG and other football data metrics during broadcasts, including Match of the Day, with the number now widely accepted as providing a snapshot of a team or player’s performance or form.

But Rogers explained how the metric has left him frustrated: “It feels like a crime - I’m scoring and xG is putting me down.

"The manager always said to our midfielders last season, ‘I’m still waiting for goals from the edge of the box’.”

Despite Villa’s 1-0 loss to Everton last week, Rogers and his teammates have certainly taken Unai Emery’s typically frank advice, earning the England international a nomination for December’s Premier League Goal of the Month.

Sublime long-range efforts - such as Ollie Watkins’ strike against Nottingham Forest or Emiliano Buendia’s curling effort against Tottenham - have proved to be a successful route to firing The Villans into the top four this campaign.

open image in gallery Rogers in Villa’s 1-0 loss at home to Everton last week. ( Getty Images )

He said: “If you actually look at shots we’re hitting, they’re good options to take. We’re not taking pot luck shots.

“You can’t always score the perfect goal, from a cross or a tap in. There are different ways to score goals.”

The England international is currently outperforming his own total xG of 4.21 after scoring seven goals so far this season.

He added: “Sometimes when you are in a stadium and you hear people shout shoot, then that’s what fans want. They want excitement, enjoyment, shots and goals to win games. That’s what they want to see.”