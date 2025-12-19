Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Who is Leonard Gates? Ex-baseball star dances his way to darts win at Ally Pally

Leonard Gates danced his way through to the second round
Leonard Gates danced his way through to the second round (John Walton/PA Wire)
  • US darts player Leonard Gates made a winning start at the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace on Friday.
  • Gates, who is a former minor league baseball player, switched to darts and had made the second round of the PDC World Championship on two previous occasions.
  • The 55-year-old who has the nickname “Soulger” - a nod to his love of soul music - danced his way to the Ally Pally stage while donning a pair of sunglasses, and was keen for the crowd to get involved.
  • He was involved in a tense clash with Northern Ireland’s Mickey Mansell, with nothing to separate the pair across the first four sets.
  • A fifth-set decider was needed and Gates held his nerve to secure a 3-2 victory, before proceeding to show off his dance moves again as he soaked up the Ally Pally atmosphere.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in