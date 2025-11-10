Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lewis Hamilton gives damning assessment of debut season at Ferrari after ‘disastrous’ weekend in Brazil

Lewis Hamilton described his weekend as ‘disastrous’ after retiring from the Brazil Grand Prix
  • Lewis Hamilton described his debut season with Ferrari as a "nightmare" following a “disastrous” weekend at the Brazilian Grand Prix.
  • Hamilton qualified 13th, received a five-second penalty after a collision, and ultimately retired from the race due to a broken floor.
  • He has yet to achieve a podium finish in 21 Grand Prix appearances for Ferrari since his much-hyped transfer.
  • Hamilton expressed the difficulty of reconciling the dream of driving for Ferrari with the team's disappointing results.
  • Despite the setbacks, Hamilton remains optimistic for future improvements, stating he believes they are "destined for something positive".
