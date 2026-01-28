Lewis Hamilton says Ferrari have ‘solid foundation’ ahead of 2026 season
- Lewis Hamilton tested Ferrari's 2026 Formula 1 car, the SF-26, in wet conditions in Barcelona on Tuesday.
- The seven-time world champion completed 57 laps, contributing to Ferrari's total of 123 laps alongside Charles Leclerc.
- Hamilton described the day as “intense but productive”, stating Ferrari had established a “solid foundation” despite the mixed weather conditions.
- Leclerc set Ferrari's fastest time in dry conditions, though it was over a second slower than Max Verstappen's quickest lap.
- Ferrari's head of track engineering, Matteo Togninalli, emphasised that the focus is on understanding the new car and its behaviour.