Independent

Lewis Hamilton says Ferrari have ‘solid foundation’ ahead of 2026 season

Hamilton believes pre-season testing has been ‘productive’
Hamilton believes pre-season testing has been ‘productive’ (AP)
  • Lewis Hamilton tested Ferrari's 2026 Formula 1 car, the SF-26, in wet conditions in Barcelona on Tuesday.
  • The seven-time world champion completed 57 laps, contributing to Ferrari's total of 123 laps alongside Charles Leclerc.
  • Hamilton described the day as “intense but productive”, stating Ferrari had established a “solid foundation” despite the mixed weather conditions.
  • Leclerc set Ferrari's fastest time in dry conditions, though it was over a second slower than Max Verstappen's quickest lap.
  • Ferrari's head of track engineering, Matteo Togninalli, emphasised that the focus is on understanding the new car and its behaviour.
In full

