Lewis Hamilton makes big career decision ahead of F1 season

Lewis Hamilton has reportedly split with his manager (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Lewis Hamilton has reportedly split with his manager, Marc Hynes, just four weeks before the 2026 F1 season is set to commence in Australia.
  • Hynes, who previously served as chief executive of Hamilton’s management company, Project 44, is said to be joining F1’s newest team, American outfit Cadillac.
  • This managerial change follows Hamilton’s recent parting of ways with race engineer Riccardo Adami last month, though he will retain performance coach Angela Cullen.
  • Hamilton experienced a difficult 2025 season with Ferrari, finishing sixth in the drivers' championship without securing any podium finishes.
  • Despite the team changes, Hamilton is reportedly encouraged by early testing of Ferrari’s 2026 car, the SF-26, having set the fastest time in a recent pre-season test.
