Lewis Hamilton makes big career decision ahead of F1 season
- Lewis Hamilton has reportedly split with his manager, Marc Hynes, just four weeks before the 2026 F1 season is set to commence in Australia.
- Hynes, who previously served as chief executive of Hamilton’s management company, Project 44, is said to be joining F1’s newest team, American outfit Cadillac.
- This managerial change follows Hamilton’s recent parting of ways with race engineer Riccardo Adami last month, though he will retain performance coach Angela Cullen.
- Hamilton experienced a difficult 2025 season with Ferrari, finishing sixth in the drivers' championship without securing any podium finishes.
- Despite the team changes, Hamilton is reportedly encouraged by early testing of Ferrari’s 2026 car, the SF-26, having set the fastest time in a recent pre-season test.
