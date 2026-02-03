Axed F1 driver handed surprise Haas reprieve for 2026 season
The 23-year-old will take on his new role after his first stint in F1 was cut short in double quick time
Jack Doohan has been named as one of Haas’ reserve drivers this season – handing the Australian a second chance in Formula 1.
The 23-year-old was brutally axed from his F1 race seat at Alpine last year after just seven races with the team, with Argentine driver Franco Colapinto replacing him.
Doohan had been associated with Alpine since 2022 but, even though Colapinto also failed to score a point for the remainder of the 2025 campaign, he was retained by Alpine de facto boss Flavio Briatore for 2026, while Doohan was released from his contract.
Doohan, the son of five-time MotoGP world champion Mick Doohan, was believed to be close to joining the Japanese championship Super Formula this year but will now take on reserve duties at American team Haas, playing back-up to Ollie Bearman and Esteban Ocon.
''I’m thrilled to be joining TGR Haas F1 Team,” Doohan said. “It’s the ideal place to continue my Formula 1 career.
“I would like to thank the team for giving me the opportunity to grow and take on the great challenge of 2026 together. I’m eager to begin working with the team and collaborating on a successful season.’'
Doohan will conduct reserve duties, which will include on-site appearances and simulator activity, alongside 31-year-old Japanese driver Ryo Hirakawa.
The Australian could be eyeing a race seat at the team for 2027, with both Ocon and Bearman’s futures unclear beyond this season. British 20-year-old Bearman, in particular, has been linked with a move to Ferrari should Lewis Hamilton or Charles Leclerc suddenly part ways with the Scuderia.
“I’m personally very excited to have Jack join us on the team given the strength of his racing resume and of course his experience in being a reserve driver in Formula 1,” stated Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu.
“The dedication required to remain sharp and prepared to race while getting to know how the team works and so on, it’s challenging for any driver – especially one who’s obviously still very keen to race again at this level.
“I’ve enjoyed getting to know Jack and we’re looking forward to welcoming him into the team and benefiting from his contributions.”
The 2026 F1 season starts with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on 8 March.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks