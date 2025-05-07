Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

How long has the writing been on the wall for Jack Doohan at Alpine? About four months. The moment Franco Colapinto was acquired from Williams as a reserve driver in January, it did not take a mastermind to ascertain that the Australian’s tenure in a race seat was set to be short-lived. It was a ticking time bomb of a driver seat.

The last 24 hours of chaotic announcements emanating from the Alpine press office also tell us what we’ve known, Netflix and all, since his shock return last summer: Flavio Briatore is at the wheel of the ship. A ship on very rocky waters.

Many will be sad to see former team principal Oliver Oakes depart; a mild-mannered character, his first foray into F1 from junior formula did not even last 12 months. The Brit resigned on Tuesday night, with Briatore assuming all his responsibilities. Twelve hours later, Colapinto’s five-race deal was confirmed. An internal disagreement over the driver swap? You do the maths.

Oliver Oakes (right) resigned as Alpine team principal on Tuesday night with Flavio Briatore (left) taking on all his responsibilities

Briatore’s return to the paddock is a moral complex in itself. The 75-year-old Italian maverick was given a lifetime ban from the sport after the infamous 2008 Crashgate scandal, in which it was alleged that the then-Renault boss and chief engineer Pat Symonds instructed their driver, Nelson Piquet Jr, to crash in order to assist a win for Fernando Alonso, which came to fruition.

Briatore and Symonds denied the charges, but Renault did not contest them in a 2009 FIA hearing. Yet Briatore himself contested his lifetime ban in a French court and had it overturned. Technically, he has been allowed to return to the sport since 2013.

A brutal taskmaster, Briatore featured heavily in the most recent season of Drive to Survive, his most memorable appearance being when he told Doohan: “I control you every millimetre.” His corrupt past does undoubtedly casts a shadow over his return now.

Shortest stints in an F1 seat* Liam Lawson – 2 races, Red Bull 2025 Yuji Ide – 4 races, Super Aguri, 2006 Nicolas Kiesa – 5 races, Minardi 2003 Jack Doohan – 7 races, Alpine 2024-25 Nyck de Vries – 10 races, AlphaTauri 2023 Karun Chandhok – 10 races, HRT 2010 *discounting temporary stand-ins

Perhaps the only solace for Doohan, as he reacclimatises to his former life as a back-up once again, was that he started one more race than the early-season rumour of five grands prix and out. The 22-year-old also lasted four races longer (five if you include his appearance at last year’s season-finale in Abu Dhabi) than Liam Lawson, after his demotion from Red Bull to sister team Racing Bulls following just two races.

Yet with Lawson the unwanted record holder of the shortest stint in a full-time F1 seat, Doohan now takes his place in fourth on the list.

It presents a somewhat complex story surrounding rookie drivers in F1 currently. On one hand, six rookies (if you include Lawson) received a drive this year, a record number. Kimi Antonelli has hit the ground running at Mercedes, Ollie Bearman has shown flashes of brilliance at Haas and Gabriel Bortoleto is being afforded time at Sauber, given their lack of competitiveness. Isack Hadjar has also been an unlikely star at Racing Bulls.

Terrific for those who believe in the philosophy of giving youth a chance, in any sport, at any level. Yet, contrastingly, is a shot at the big time even worth it if you’re only allowed a handful of races to prove your worth, as was the case with Lawson and Doohan? Knowing that one weekend could wreck your career trajectory, is the pressure too high?

Clearly, a 20-car grid lends itself to a frenetic driver market. Colapinto’s impressive nine-race stint at Williams at the end of last year – in the knowledge that a full-time seat was not feasible in 2025 – made the much-loved Argentine the big wildcard heading into this season.

Franco Colapinto has five races to prove his worth at Alpine

Williams were happy to let Colapinto head for pastures new. Briatore came calling, got his man, and now hands him his shot, starting at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix next week.

But he does not have long to leave a lasting impression. Briatore makes it clear that the 21-year-old has until Silverstone in July – not even the summer break, two races later – to prove his worth. At that point, merely halfway through the 24-race season, the spot of Pierre Gasly’s teammate will be reassessed once again.

What’s more, as harsh a call as it is on Doohan, he has not done enough. Two costly crashes – one on lap one of his home race in Australia and another in practice in Japan – were indicative of a driver under the cosh before he was even in the cockpit. Clearly, a first-lap collision with Lawson and subsequent retirement in Miami were the final straw.

Doohan crashed in practice at the Japanese GP earlier this season

Yet sympathy will be radiating throughout the paddock. Doohan spent the opening weeks of his debut season, which should have been some of the most exciting of his life, rebuking queries about Colapinto’s arrival. The season launch event in London saw a sharp response to one query, with an Alpine press officer refusing to allow any more questions on Colapinto. All in all, it felt uncomfortable.

But now the torch passes to Colapinto. Briatore made clear that Alpine’s horizons are set on new regulations next year – when they will take Mercedes engines for the first time – and they want to finalise a solid driver line-up for 2026. Pierre Gasly seems set to be their leader and the Frenchman has even mentioned targeting a world championship next year, as outlandish an ambition as that seems.

But who will be his teammate? Colapinto has a mere five grands prix to show his mettle. Doohan and fellow reserve Paul Aron remain waiting in the wings, eager for a call-up from the unpredictable Briatore. A chance could be on the cards again ahead of Spa-Francorchamps in late July.

Two years ago, the axing of Nyck de Vries after 10 races felt brutal. Now, some drivers would be desperate for that number. Rookies are being handed their chance but with an unprecedented catch: get up to speed quickly, or you’re out. The sport has never been so ruthless to its newbies.