Jack Doohan responded sharply to a question about Franco Colapinto’s arrival at Alpine at F1 75 Live in London on Tuesday.

Australian rookie Doohan will race alongside Pierre Gasly at Alpine this season, with the first race of the 2025 season coming at his home grand prix in Melbourne on 16 March.

However, Argentinean driver Colapinto – who impressed during a nine-race stint at Williams at the back-end of the 2024 season – has joined the French team as a reserve driver on a multi-year deal.

Inevitably, this has placed scrutiny on Doohan’s position but the 22-year-old – who is the son of five-time motorcycle world champion Mick Doohan – insisted he is “embracing” the pressure that comes with a spot on the grid.

“I’ve been told he’s [Colapinto’s] a reserve driver,” Doohan told media in at The O2 on Tuesday.

“You’re always going to have pressure on your shoulders, because you’re in such a cut-throat sport.

“But whatever pressure there may be, I look forward to enjoying that, embracing it, and just enjoying my Formula 1 season.”

Yet asked further whether he feels “undermined” by Colapinto’s arrival, Doohan replied: “Is that a question?”

“I was a 21-year-old reserve driver last year with a long-term contract but no I don’t [feel undermined]. Maybe I should, I don’t know.

“I don’t really understand how that’s a question, but definitely not.”

A third question related to Colapinto’s arrival was quickly dismissed by an Alpine press officer.

Colapinto recorded five points for Williams last year but made way for Carlos Sainz this year, who has joined from Ferrari.