Former England rugby captain diagnosed with MND
- Former England rugby captain and 2003 World Cup winner, Lewis Moody, has revealed he has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND).
- The 47-year-old discovered the disease after experiencing weakness in his shoulder during a gym session.
- Moody stated that the diagnosis has been incredibly hard to process and a huge shock, but he is focused on staying positive and living life.
- He plans to continue his fundraising work for brain tumours and will also create an opportunity to support a charity closer to his current situation with MND.
- The Rugby Football Union CEO, Bill Sweeney, expressed deep sadness and offered practical and emotional support to Moody and his family.