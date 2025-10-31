FIA rule on Liam Lawson’s Mexico GP near-miss
- Liam Lawson experienced a near-miss with two marshals who crossed the track ahead of him during lap three of the Mexico City Grand Prix.
- The Red Bull Racing Bulls driver expressed shock over his team radio, stating he “could have killed” the marshals.
- Formula One's governing body, the FIA, has ruled that Lawson bears no blame for the incident, confirming he slowed appropriately and reacted correctly to double yellow flags.
- The FIA's analysis showed Lawson braked earlier and passed the area significantly slower than racing speed, despite an earlier statement from the Mexican Automobile Club (Omdai) that media interpreted as placing blame on him.
- An internal investigation by the FIA is ongoing to understand the incident fully and identify areas for procedural improvement, while thanking the volunteer marshals for their dedication.