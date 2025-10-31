Liam Lawson not at fault for Mexico GP near-miss with marshals, says FIA

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liam Lawson bears no blame for a near-miss with two marshals who crossed the track ahead of him during last weekend's Mexico City Grand Prix, the FIA have ruled.

The New Zealander, who drives for Red Bull's Racing Bulls, was shocked by the lap three incident which happened after he left the pits last Sunday.

"Are you kidding me? Did you just see that?" he asked his race engineer over the radio. "I could have ... killed them, mate."

Formula One’s governing body said in a statement that while an investigation remained ongoing, Lawson was in the clear.

"Having analysed the telemetry from the incident, we can confirm that... Liam Lawson slowed appropriately and reacted correctly to the double yellow flags displayed in the area," the FIA said.

The statement added that the rookie had braked earlier than in other laps and passed "significantly slower than racing speed into turn one.

"He is not at fault in this incident," it said.

A statement from the Mexican Automobile Club (Omdai) earlier in the week had highlighted that Lawson did not change his line despite the marshals being visible on track and knowing he needed to take extreme precautions.

Onboard footage had suggested he saw the marshals, who were collecting debris from an earlier collision, only at the last moment after turning into the right-hander.

Media reports had interpreted the Omdai statement as putting blame on Lawson.

Liam Lawson narrowly avoided two marshals in the Mexico City GP ( F1 )

The FIA said a situation with marshals on track with oncoming cars was not something anyone wanted to see and it was natural the incident would provoke concern and debate.

"It is fortunate this incident did not result in any serious consequences but we are conducting an internal investigation to understand exactly what happened and to identify any areas where procedures can be improved," it added.

"As with all serious incidents, the full analysis will take some time," it added, citing the need to collect and review evidence in multiple languages.

The governing body thanked the marshals, who are volunteers, for their professionalism and dedication.

Reuters