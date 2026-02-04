Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Liam Rosenior defends Chelsea tactics that left Paul Merson ‘flabbergasted’ in Arsenal loss

Liam Rosenior hit back at Paul Merson after his tactics were criticised
Liam Rosenior hit back at Paul Merson after his tactics were criticised (AP)
  • Liam Rosenior has hit back at Paul Merson's criticism of Chelsea's conservative approach during their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Arsenal.
  • Merson stated he was “flabbergasted” by Chelsea's performance, which resulted in a 4-2 aggregate loss to Arsenal, with Kai Havertz sealing the win.
  • Rosenior defended his tactical decisions, remarking that punditry is “easy” in hindsight and that managers are criticised whether they attack or defend if they lose.
  • Chelsea registered 14 shots but only two on target, with an expected goals (xG) figure of just 0.68, indicating a failure to create significant scoring opportunities.
  • Despite the defeat, which ended a five-game winning streak, Rosenior praised his players' application and intensity, stressing the importance of continued improvement.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in