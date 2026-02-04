Liam Rosenior hits back at stinging Chelsea criticism from ‘flabbergasted’ Paul Merson

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liam Rosenior says “it’s easy” to be a pundit as he hit back at Paul Merson’s stinging criticism of Chelsea’s lacklustre approach to their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg with Arsenal.

Merson said he was “flabbergasted” by how Rosenior’s side took to overturning their 3-2 first-leg deficit at the Emirates, with the Blues putting in a conservative display that hardly saw them threaten Kepa Arrizabalaga’s goal.

“I can't believe what I've just watched,” Arsenal legend Merson said on Sky Sports at full-time. “Chelsea aren't a bottom-five team. They have World Cup winners.

"[Wesley] Fofana is crying. He should be crying because they never had a go. They've gone out with a whimper in a semi-final. It hasn't worked. Go out in a blaze of glory, don't go out like that.

open image in gallery Wesley Fofana was in tears as Chelsea were dumped out of the Carabao Cup ( Getty Images )

"They played in second gear. This is the semi-final of a cup. Chelsea have got the players to mix it with Arsenal. And they didn't have a go.”

Chelsea ended up losing 4-2 on aggregate with former Blues player Kai Havertz striking in the 97th minute to seal Arsenal’s place at Wembley - a first final in six years for Mikel Arteta.

And after coming under fire for his gameplan, Rosenior has responded to Merson’s comments by saying: “I’ve been a pundit, it’s easy. It’s easy in hindsight.

“In hindsight, so if I go and attack the game, press really high, and we concede two goals early, everyone says ‘what’s he doing?’ That’s the reality of my job.

“The reality of my job is if you lose games, you’ll be criticised. If you win, you’re a genius. It’s normally somewhere in between that.”

Chelsea had 14 shots on Kepa’s goal but were unable to create clear-cut chances, with just two hitting the target.

They ended the contest with an xG of just 0.68, meaning they would have over-performed had they got the all-important goal to force the contest to extra time.

"I cannot fault the application, intensity or the fight of the players,” Rosenior added, who saw a five-game winning run come to an end.

"What we need to do is remember this is the start and I'm really, really happy with a lot of things I'm seeing.

"You want to get the results, but we need to make sure we rest and recover and we keep improving as we go."