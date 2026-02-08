Lindsey Vonn medical update after serious Winter Olympics crash
- American skiing legend Lindsey Vonn crashed heavily during the Winter Olympics downhill event in Cortina d’Ampezzo.
- The incident occurred nine days after Vonn had ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), with her injured left leg giving way after she overshot a turn at approximately 60mph.
- Vonn was airlifted to hospital following the crash but has since been confirmed to be in a stable condition by US Ski & Snowboard.
- Her teammate, reigning world champion Breezy Johnson, went on to win the gold medal in the same race, expressing her heartbreak for Vonn.
- Commentators and fellow athletes, including Tina Maze, highlighted the significant risk Vonn took by competing with her recent ACL injury.
