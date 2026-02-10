Lindsey Vonn undergoes multiple operations after Olympics crash
- U.S. skiing great Lindsey Vonn has undergone two operations in Italy after sustaining a severe leg fracture during a highly anticipated Winter Olympics race.
- The 41-year-old suffered the horrific injury just 13 seconds into her downhill gold bid on Sunday, while competing with a torn ACL.
- Vonn was airlifted from Cortina d'Ampezzo to Ca' Foncello Hospital in Treviso, where local orthopedic and plastic surgeons performed procedures to stabilize her leg and prevent complications.
- The incident has sparked debate in elite sport regarding who decides when an injured athlete is fit to compete, with International Ski Federation President Johan Eliasch stating it is up to the individual.
- Vonn has received numerous messages of support from the sporting world, including tennis star Rafa Nadal.
