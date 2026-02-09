Lindsey Vonn undergoes second operation after horrific Winter Olympics leg break

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

U.S. skiing great Lindsey Vonn has undergone two operations in Italy following a severe leg fracture sustained during a highly anticipated Winter Olympics race.

The 41-year-old, who was competing with a torn ACL, suffered the horrific injury just 13 seconds into her audacious bid for downhill gold, which ended in agony on Sunday.

Vonn was airlifted by helicopter from Cortina d'Ampezzo to the Ca' Foncello Hospital in Treviso.

A source close to the matter confirmed on Monday that a joint team of local orthopaedic and plastic surgeons performed the procedures.

These operations were crucial for stabilising her and preventing complications related to swelling and blood flow.

While Vonn's personal doctor was present and assisted, Italian surgeons led the medical interventions.

U.S. delegation may give update

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee did not respond to a request for comment about the treatment for Vonn, one of the most decorated ski racers in history.

The hospital had said on Sunday that she underwent an operation to stabilise her left leg but did not mention a second procedure. She suffered the ACL injury to her left knee in late January.

The hospital had initially said it would provide a further update on her condition at 1100 GMT on Monday but this plan was scrapped and further information was expected to come from the U.S. delegation.

A small group of reporters waited outside the hospital in Treviso, which is a short drive from Venice, but it was otherwise a regular day there with no well-wishers turning up.

Lindsey Vonn was transported to hopsital by helicopter after crashing in the women's downhill event on Sunday ( Francois-Xavier MARIT / AFP via Getty Images )

‘One in a thousand’ accident

The case has highlighted a debate in elite sport over who decides when an injured athlete is fit to compete and what message those decisions send.

International Ski Federation President Johan Eliasch said the competitor had to make up their own mind.

"I firmly believe that this has to be decided by the individual ... And in her case, she certainly knows her injuries a lot better than anybody else," he told reporters on Monday.

"And what is also important for people to understand that the accident that she had yesterday, she was incredibly unlucky. It was a one in a thousand. She got too close to the gate, and she got stuck when she was in the air in the gate and started rotating."

Victim of her own success, medallist says

Sebastien Amiez, a former French skier and Olympic silver medallist, said Vonn only took part in the race in Crans-Montana on January 30 where she ruptured her ACL because she had been doing so well in the World Cup.

"Her original goal was to peak at the Olympic Games. But she won early races, led the World Cup, and as a champion she wanted everything. Yesterday, unfortunately, her luck ran out — that’s how it goes," he said.

The U.S. ski team had inspected several facilities before selecting Treviso, some 125 km (80 miles) from Cortina, favouring it over a closer hospital in Belluno because Treviso also has a neurosurgery department, the source said.

Vonn has been inundated with messages of support from the sporting world and beyond.

"You are a great inspiration and an example of perseverance," said tennis great Rafa Nadal. "Stay strong and get well soon!"