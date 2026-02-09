Winter Olympics live: Lindsey Vonn latest after horror crash and Team GB look to Kirsty Muir and Mia Brookes for medals
The ski legend is ‘stable’ after surgery on a leg fracture, with Great Britain looking to Muir early on Monday in the women's freeski slopestyle final
The Winter Olympics delivered plenty of drama on Sunday after American skiing legend Lindsey Vonn suffered a leg fracture after crashing hard in the downhill event.
Vonn is “stable” after surgery, with the 41-year-old suffering a painful fall on the Cortina slopes, ensuring no comeback from a brutal left knee injury just days out from the Games at Milano-Cortina.
Elsewhere in the Games on Monday, Great Britain hold high hopes for a medal out of both Kirsty Muir, in the women's freeski slopestyle final, before Mia Brookes goes in the women's snowboard Big Air final after overcoming a nervy start in qualifying.
Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson will take to the ice, too, with the pair set to perform in the ice dance rhythm dance.
Mia Brookes on chance to become GB's youngest Winter Games medallist in 78 years
"I got it down, but it was a pretty scary one," the 17-year-old told BBC Sport.
"Second run, I was like 'I've got to land this one or else, four years until the next one'."
"I think I'm more relieved that I landed the tricks. It's pretty sick. I definitely have got more to give, but I don't know if this is the jump for it."
Great Britain athletes to watch on Monday
11:30: Freestyle skiing: Women’s slopestyle - Kirsty Muir (final)
16:40: Speed skating: Women’s 1,000m - Ellia Smeding (final)
17:05: Curling: Mixed doubles semi-final - GB v Sweden
18:20: Figure skating: Mixed Ice Dance, Rhythm Dance - Phebe Bekker and James Hernandez, Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson
18:30: Snowboard: Women’s Big Air - Mia Brookes (final)
Anti-Olympics protestors branded ‘enemies of Italy’ after clashes in Milan
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has branded anti-Olympics protesters as "enemies of Italy" following violent clashes on the fringes of a demonstration in Milan and sabotage attacks on the national rail network.
The incidents unfolded on the inaugural full day of competition for the Winter Games, which Milan, Italy's financial hub, is co-hosting with the Alpine resort of Cortina d'Ampezzo.
Ms Meloni praised the thousands of Italians working to ensure the Games' success and project a positive image of the nation.
"Then there are those who are enemies of Italy and Italians, demonstrating 'against the Olympics' and ensuring that these images are broadcast on television screens around the world. After others cut the railway cables to prevent trains from departing," she wrote on Instagram on Sunday.
Lindsey Vonn suffers leg fracture in horror crash at Winter Olympics
Mia Brookes overcomes nerve-wracking start to qualify for Winter Olympics Big Air final
Mia Brookes left it late to qualify for the Winter Olympics Big Air final but produced one of the best runs of the night to progress after a nervy start.
The 19-year-old recorded a total score of 167 on a freezing cold night at Livigno Snow Park, finishing third to ensure she can compete for gold on Monday.
Going ninth of 29 competitors, she left herself with it all to do after miscontrolling the landing on her first jump and hitting the deck, scoring a mere 29.75 and slotting into 24th place.
Winter Olympics 2026 schedule and day-by-day events - Day 3
Day 3 (Monday 9 February 2026) – 5 gold medal events
Alpine skiing
- 9.30am–11.15am: Men's team combined (downhill)
- 1pm–2.20pm: Men's team combined (slalom) 🏅
Curling
- 9.05am–11.05am: Mixed doubles round robin
- 5.05pm–7.05pm: Mixed doubles semi-finals
Figure skating
- 6.20pm–9.55pm: Ice dance rhythm dance
Freestyle skiing
- 11.30am–1.20pm: Women's freeski slopestyle final 🏅
Ice hockey
- 11.10am–1.40pm: Women's preliminary round
- 3.40pm–6.10pm: Women's preliminary round
- 7.10pm–9.40pm: Women's preliminary round
- 8.10pm–10.40pm: Women's preliminary round
Luge
- 4pm–6.20pm: Women's singles runs 1 and 2
Ski jumping
- 6pm–8.15pm: Men's normal hill individual 🏅
Snowboarding
- 6.30pm–8.05pm: Women's snowboard big air final 🏅
Speed skating
- 4.30pm–6.05pm: Women's 1000m 🏅
Lindsey Vonn undergoes surgery on leg fracture after horror crash in Winter Olympics downhill
American skiing legend Lindsey Vonn is “stable” and has undergone surgery on a leg fracture after crashing hard in the Winter Olympics downhill event, nine days after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).
The 41-year-old was the 13th of 36 racers to take to the Olympia delle Tofane course in Cortina d’Ampezzo, where she has won a record 12 World Cups.
But she crashed hard in the top section of the course at approximately 60mph after overshooting a turn and catching her shoulder on the fourth gate, having already picked up significant speed. That set her off balance, with her injured left leg – which has no functioning ACL – giving way.
