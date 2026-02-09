Winter Olympics live: Lindsey Vonn latest after horror crash and Team GB look to Kirsty Muir and Mia Brookes for medals

Lindsey Vonn shows off Olympic behind-the-scenes workout

The Winter Olympics delivered plenty of drama on Sunday after American skiing legend Lindsey Vonn suffered a leg fracture after crashing hard in the downhill event.

Vonn is “stable” after surgery, with the 41-year-old suffering a painful fall on the Cortina slopes, ensuring no comeback from a brutal left knee injury just days out from the Games at Milano-Cortina.

Elsewhere in the Games on Monday, Great Britain hold high hopes for a medal out of both Kirsty Muir, in the women's freeski slopestyle final, before Mia Brookes goes in the women's snowboard Big Air final after overcoming a nervy start in qualifying.

Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson will take to the ice, too, with the pair set to perform in the ice dance rhythm dance.

