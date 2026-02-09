Winter Olympics chiefs defend Lindsey Vonn’s decision to ski on ruptured ACL

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Senior officials at the Winter Olympics have defended Lindsey Vonn’s decision to compete in Sunday’s downhill just nine days after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) - with the skiing great’s horror crash described as “a one in 1000” accident.

Vonn’s shoulder clipped a gate just seconds into her run at the Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre, with the 41-year-old crashing hard and left screaming in agony on the slope before being airlifted to hospital. The American has since undergone surgery on a leg fracture.

open image in gallery Lindsey Vonn crashed after clipping a gate at the top of the downhill course ( AP )

Vonn damaged her ACL in a fall shortly before the Winter Olympics, which put her involvement in severe doubt, but she ruled herself fit to compete. Vonn had completed two practice runs prior to Sunday’s downhill, where she was attempting to complete a remarkable comeback having retired from the sport in 2019.

Vonn’s decision to compete in the downhill despite the injury to her knee, and whether she should have been allowed to do so, has since been the subject of some debate. The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) does not check on the injury statuses of athletes, while Vonn’s team-mates and competitors have also backed her decision to race.

“I think it's clear in the downhill we give athletes opportunities to train to make sure they are able to go down the slope in the way it should be for all the athletes,” the International Olympic Committee’s sports director Pierre Ducrey said.

"That happened, she was able to train and made the choice, with the excellent team that she has, to take part, so from that point of view I don't think we should say that she should or shouldn't have participated. This decision was really hers and her team's to take. She made the decision and unfortunately it led to the injury."

open image in gallery ( AFP via Getty Images )

The FIS president, Johan Eliasch, supported the idea that the decision was Vonn’s to make, a view echoed by several fellow skiiers competing at Milano-Cortina.

“Many people have asked me if FIS should get involved in deciding and I firmly believe this has to be decided by the individual athlete,” Eliasch said.

“In her case, she certainly knows her injuries better than anybody else. If you look around (at) the athletes yesterday, every single athlete has a small injury of some kind.

“What is also important for people to understand is that the accident that she had yesterday, she was incredibly unlucky. It was a one in 1000.”

American downhiller Kyle Negomir said Vonn should have been allowed to take the risk. “Lindsey's a grown woman, and the best speed skier to ever do this sport.

“She's obviously good enough that she's capable of pulling it off. Just because it happened to not pan out yesterday doesn't mean that it definitely wasn't a possibility that she could just crush it and have a perfect run.”