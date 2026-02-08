Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lindsey Vonn suffers horror crash at Winter Olympics after racing with ruptured ACL

Lindsey Vonn Crashes Out Of Winter Olympics Downhill On Return From ACL Rupture
  • American skiing legend Lindsey Vonn crashed during a Winter Olympics downhill event in Cortina d’Ampezzo.
  • The incident occurred nine days after she had ruptured her ACL, with her injured left leg giving way after she caught her shoulder on a gate.
  • Vonn, the 13th racer on the Olympia delle Tofane course, was attended to by medics at the scene.
  • She was subsequently airlifted to hospital, leading to a temporary pause in the competition.
  • BBC Sport commentator Chemmy Alcott expressed concern, highlighting the high risk Vonn took by competing with her significant injury.
