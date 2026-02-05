Lionel Messi linked with shock return to former club
- Newell's Old Boys' vice president, Juan Manuel Medina, has confirmed plans to bring Lionel Messi back to his boyhood club.
- The Argentine club aims for Messi to play for them in the first half of 2027.
- Medina described this as a significant project for the city of Rosario, the province, and Argentine football, contingent on infrastructure and a competitive sports programme.
- Messi, whose current Inter Miami contract runs until 2028, has previously stated his “dream” to finish his career at Newell's.
- Messi spent approximately six years in Newell's youth academy before joining Barcelona's La Masia.
