Luis Suarez signs new contract to stay at Inter Miami with Lionel Messi

Inter Miami have re-signed striker Luis Suarez, extending his contract through the 2026 season, the MLS Cup champions announced on Wednesday.

The legendary Uruguay international, who turns 39 in January, recorded 17 goals and 17 assists in 50 appearances for the club in 2025.

Since joining Inter Miami ahead of the 2024 season, he has amassed 42 goals and 29 assists in 87 matches.

Miami co-owner Jorge Mas had earlier stated that Suarez would be offered a deal if he wished to return.

"Luis deserves to be able to make that decision to be able to leave through the front door and be celebrated like he should be by the club," Mas told reporters on 6 December.

open image in gallery Inter Miami won the MLS Cup earlier this month ( AP )

"And if he decides to stay at the club for another year, it would be great. I would like to see Suarez stay."

Suarez and Lionel Messi are now the sole remaining members of Miami's "Core Four" of former FC Barcelona stars, after Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba retired following the 2025 playoffs.

The Herons are scheduled to open their new stadium, Miami Freedom Park, on 4 April against Austin FC, with their 2026 season beginning with five away fixtures.

The 2025 season was a strong one for Miami, who are also co-owned by former England captain David Beckham.

Messi and Suarez linked up to great effect during the campaign which Miami rounded off by winning the MLS Cup courtesy of a 3-1 win against Vancouver Whitecaps earlier this month.

Neither Messi or Suarez scored in the final, but they still had influential seasons and Messi was subsequently named MLS MVP of the Year.

The Argentine icon became the first player in MLS history to win MVP in consecutive years, having also claimed the award in his first full year in the US in 2024.