Lionesses star who suffered a stroke is recalled by Sarina Wiegman
- Lionesses goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck has been recalled to the England squad for the first time since 2023.
- Her return follows a left occipital infarct, a type of stroke, which she suffered six months after the 2023 World Cup.
- Roebuck was sidelined for six months and initially feared her football career was over, though she miraculously avoided lasting damage to her vision.
- She has been called up by Sarina Wiegman for upcoming friendlies against China and Ghana due to injuries to fellow goalkeepers Hannah Hampton and Khiara Keating.
- After a spell with Barcelona, Roebuck joined Aston Villa and has made two Women's Super League appearances, expressing her readiness to return to international duty.