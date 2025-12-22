Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Liverpool striker Alexander Isak has surgery after suffering fractured leg

Alexander Isak fractured his leg after being caught by Micky van de Ven during the process of scoring on Saturday
Alexander Isak fractured his leg after being caught by Micky van de Ven during the process of scoring on Saturday (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Liverpool confirmed Alexander Isak fractured his left leg while scoring the opening goal in Saturday's win against Tottenham.
  • The £125m summer signing underwent surgery for an ankle injury that included a fibula fracture.
  • No specific timeline has been provided for his return, but he is expected to be sidelined for at least a few months.
  • This injury adds to a difficult start to Isak's Liverpool career, following previous fitness issues and a groin injury.
  • His absence further depletes Liverpool's attacking options, with Cody Gakpo also injured and Mohamed Salah away at the Africa Cup of Nations.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in