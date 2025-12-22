Liverpool reveal devastating Alexander Isak injury blow as worst fears realised

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool confirmed Alexander Isak fractured his left leg while scoring in the win at Tottenham on Saturday, with the Sweden international facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The £125m man “successfully underwent surgery" on an “ankle injury that included a fibula fracture”, the club confirmed on Monday evening.

The record signing was hurt in a challenge by Micky van de Ven as he scored the opening goal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, leaving him unable to celebrate what was just his third strike since joining the Reds.

open image in gallery Isak is set to be sidelined for the foreseeable future ( AFP via Getty Images )

The 26-year-old hobbled off the pitch with the aid of medical staff, before undergoing MRI scans which revealed the extent of the injury. He underwent the operation on Monday.

Liverpool’s statement added: “Isak's rehabilitation will now continue at the AXA Training Centre, with no timeframe yet placed on his return.”

The forward has endured a nightmare start to his Liverpool career after his British record move on deadline day.

After missing pre-season training while he forced through his move from Newcastle, Liverpool first had to wait for Isak to get fit and he then injured his groin in the Champions League victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

He only scored his first Premier League goal for Liverpool in the win against West Ham in November, with his first coming against Southampton in the Carabao Cup in September.

open image in gallery Isak suffered the injury while scoring for Liverpool as Van de Ven challenged for the ball ( AFP via Getty Images )

open image in gallery Isak’s team-mates reacted with concern as the Liverpool forward then hobbled off the pitch ( AP )

Isak’s absence also leaves manager Arne Slot short of options for the foreseeable future. Cody Gakpo is also injured while Mohamed Salah is at the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt.

In addition, the versatile Dominik Szoboszlai will miss Saturday’s game against Wolves with suspension after collecting his fifth yellow card of the season.