Arne Slot outlines key Liverpool issues after worst run of form in 70 years
- Liverpool are enduring their worst run of form since 1953/54, having lost nine of their last 12 matches across all competitions.
- The team recently suffered a 4-1 defeat to PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League, marking their third consecutive loss where they conceded three or more goals.
- Manager Arne Slot has pledged that his Liverpool side will 'keep fighting no matter how difficult' it becomes to turn around their poor run.
- Slot confirmed that his discussions with the club's owners have remained consistent, despite increasing speculation about his position.
- He identified the team's main issues as failing to convert chances and conceding goals from minor errors, which creates a cycle of setbacks under pressure.