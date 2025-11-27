Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Arne Slot outlines key Liverpool issues after worst run of form in 70 years

Arne Slot is determined to fight on amid Liverpool’s struggles
Arne Slot is determined to fight on amid Liverpool’s struggles (Peter Byrne/PA)
  • Liverpool are enduring their worst run of form since 1953/54, having lost nine of their last 12 matches across all competitions.
  • The team recently suffered a 4-1 defeat to PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League, marking their third consecutive loss where they conceded three or more goals.
  • Manager Arne Slot has pledged that his Liverpool side will 'keep fighting no matter how difficult' it becomes to turn around their poor run.
  • Slot confirmed that his discussions with the club's owners have remained consistent, despite increasing speculation about his position.
  • He identified the team's main issues as failing to convert chances and conceding goals from minor errors, which creates a cycle of setbacks under pressure.
