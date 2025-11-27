Arne Slot vows to ‘keep fighting no matter how difficult’ in hopes of changing Liverpool’s form

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arne Slot has promised that his Liverpool team will ‘keep fighting no matter how difficult’ it gets for them to turnaround their shocking run of form.

The Reds have lost nine of their last 12 fixtures across all competitions in what is the worst run of form for the club since 1953/54.

Liverpool were beaten 4-1 by PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Wednesday night in what was their third defeat in a row where they conceded three or more goals.

That has led to speculation growing about Slot’s future at the club despite the Dutchman leading the team to the Premier League title just six months ago.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Premier League clash with West Ham, Slot was asked if he had had any conversations with the owners about his future following the PSV defeat. He confirmed their back when he replied: “We’ve had the same conversations that we’ve had since I’m here.

“We fight on, and we try to improve, that’s what we all try but the conversations have been the same as they’ve been for the past one-and-a-half years.”

open image in gallery Arne Slot's side lost their ninth match in 12 games when beaten 4-1 by PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday evening ( Peter Byrne/PA Wire )

The Dutchman then addressed Liverpool’s slump in form and tried to explain what he will do differently to turn it around.

“That’s not so easy to say,” Slot answered. “It’s quite normal if you win, lose or draw that you reflect on a game with the decisions that you made, what you did during the week, all kind of usual things managers do win or lose. Maybe you do it a little bit more if you lose.

“You try to find the answer to what is needed to win a game of football and in the end it’s about doing what this club is about. Keep fighting, no matter how difficult it is.

“We have to fight together but it would also be nice if we would reward ourselves in the moments we play well. People are very focused on the parts we don’t play well but there are definitely large parts of the games where we do play well and we create a lot of chances.

“We tend to forget to reward ourselves in those moments and every small mistake or error immediately leads to us conceding a goal and that is a very bad cocktail to have.”

open image in gallery Liverpool are not converting the chances they are creating which is adding to the reasons for their poor form ( Liverpool FC via Getty Images )

Liverpool’s biggest issues, according to Slot, are not taking the chances they create and then concede goals which adds to the pressure on his players during a dip in form and performance.

“There is a lot of pressure if you work or play at a top club, and even more so if you start losing more games than this club, or these players, or this manager is used to,” Slot said.

“There’s always pressure, there was a lot of pressure last season as well on us to win the league and now it is a different kind of pressure because we’ve lost so many games.

“I think it is hard for every player if you are in a bad run of results, if you go down immediately after three minutes then play a good first half, and then 10 minutes after half-time again you concede. We get knock-after-knock-after-knock, which is hard.

“That’s why I keep saying we have to keep fighting. That’s what we did so well last season and that’s what this club is about for so many years. That’s the minimum that I and we expect over 90 minutes but it’s not easy when you get knock-after-knock-after-knock.”