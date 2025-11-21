Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liverpool without key duo for Nottingham Forest clash

Arne Slot will be without Conor Bradley and Florian Wirtz this weekend
Arne Slot will be without Conor Bradley and Florian Wirtz this weekend (Getty)
  • Liverpool has been hit with a double injury blow, as Florian Wirtz and Conor Bradley are both sidelined with muscle issues and will not feature against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.
  • Manager Arne Slot confirmed that Bradley is expected to be out for at least three weeks, impacting seven upcoming games.
  • Jeremie Frimpong is also injured for a similar duration, leaving Liverpool without a specialist right-back.
  • Slot discussed potential defensive solutions, including Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones, and Joe Gomez, to cover the right-back position.
  • Goalkeeper Alisson is fit again after missing eight games with a hamstring injury and is set to start against Nottingham Forest.
