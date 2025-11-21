Alisson return comes at price for Liverpool as Arne Slot reveals double injury blow
Alisson’s return to fitness has coincided with a frustrating double injury blow for Liverpool
Liverpool have been hit with a double injury blow with Florian Wirtz and Conor Bradley both out for the next few games.
And manager Arne Slot is without a specialist right-back as both Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong are likely to be sidelined for at least three weeks and seven games.
The £100m man Wirtz, who is yet to get a Premier League goal or assist for Liverpool, has had another setback in his difficult start to life at Anfield.
But goalkeeper Alisson is fit again and Slot has confirmed he is set to start against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, meaning Giorgi Mamardashvili would drop to the bench despite saving a penalty from Manchester City’s Erling Haaland in his last match.
Alisson has missed Liverpool’s last eight games with a hamstring injury, which he suffered in the 1-0 defeat to Galatasaray.
But Slot said: “If Alisson is able to play, he will start. Alisson trained last week and this week and will be able to play (on Saturday) if things work out. We do have some issues after the international break. Conor Bradley is not able to play and Florian Wirtz not able to play. That is far from ideal.
“Both (are) muscle issues. I don’t expect Conor to be part of the next 22 days. Maybe in the end of the upcoming 22 days unless a miracle happens. Florian… it depends on how things work but it shouldn’t have to be that long.”
Frimpong, who has only made one Premier League start since his summer move from Bayer Leverkusen, was hurt in the 5-1 Champions League win over Eintracht Frankfurt.
And Slot added: “Jeremie is out just as long (as Bradley) and probably not going to be available for the upcoming two or three weeks as well. It’s going to be interesting who you want to see as a right full-back.”
Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai filled in at right-back earlier in the campaign, excelling in the wins over Newcastle and Arsenal, but with Wirtz absent, he could be needed further forward.
Slot’s other options in defence include fellow midfielder Curtis Jones and centre-back Joe Gomez but he feels the latter may not be fit enough to start every game.
“He (Szoboszlai) is doing so well in every position,” Slot added. “He played really well as a full-back and a midfielder. Curtis Jones played there last season, Joe Gomez has played there as well but Joe Gomez has played, I think if I’m correct, 90 minutes twice throughout 2025.
“If we want to keep him available longer, it’s maybe a bit of a risk of him playing seven times in 22 days. He missed out on a training session (on Thursday) but we’re expecting him to train (on Friday). Challenging but the good thing is we have enough good players available and maybe one of two of them have to play in positions they maybe don’t. That’s what we have to do.”
Bradley and Frimpong are expected to miss a block of fixtures including the Champions League clashes with PSV Eindhoven and Inter Milan as well as Premier League matches against Forest, West Ham, Sunderland, Leeds and Brighton.
