Liverpool forced into tactical change for Champions League clash
- Liverpool manager Arne Slot faces a defensive crisis for their Champions League match against Qarabag, with multiple key centre-backs unavailable.
- Joe Gomez has been ruled out with a hip injury, joining Giovanni Leoni (out for the season) and Ibrahima Konate (compassionate leave) on the sidelines.
- Due to the lack of available central defenders, a midfielder, likely Wataru Endo, is expected to play alongside Virgil van Dijk in defence.
- Slot anticipates Joe Gomez will return relatively soon and Ibrahima Konate is also expected back shortly, though neither will feature against Qarabag.
- Vice-captain Andy Robertson is expected to remain at Anfield despite an approach from Tottenham, with Slot confirming his presence in the squad.