Independent
Voices
Liverpool to play midfielder at centre-back against Qarabag as injury crisis deepens

Arne Slot has been forced to reshuffle his formation as a result of a lack of available centre-backs

Richard Jolly Senior Football Correspondent
Joe Gomez picked up an injury against Bournemouth
Joe Gomez picked up an injury against Bournemouth (Adam Davy/PA Wire)

Liverpool are set to play a midfielder at centre-back in their Champions League match against Qarabag after Joe Gomez joined their injured list.

Manager Arne Slot is without three of his four senior central defenders, with Giovanni Leoni out for the season and Ibrahima Konate absent on compassionate leave after the death of his father.

Gomez was taken off in Liverpool’s defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday with a hip injury and Slot said: “I can confirm he is not available.”

Slot said Liverpool are unlikely to go into the transfer market and believes Gomez will not be a long-term absentee. He added: “I expect him back in a relatively short time.”

Konate has missed Liverpool’s last two games and Slot said: “I spoke to him and if you know why he is not here, we both know he is having a hard time but I am hoping and expecting him back soon but not for tomorrow.”

Midfielder Wataru Endo could be in line to partner captain Virgil van Dijk in the heart of the defence, with Slot saying: “It is for sure that at centre-back tomorrow there will not be a centre-back. I can only play a midfielder over there, because there are no centre-backs available, apart from Virgil, who is one of the players I credit a lot for him being fit all the time.”

Tottenham made an approach for vice-captain Andy Robertson and Liverpool entered into talks for a deal about the left-back before deciding they were not in a position to let him leave.

And now Slot believes the veteran is likely to remain at Anfield when the transfer window closes.

He said: “Robbo is part of the team tomorrow evening. He’s been part of this squad, of this club for so many years and I'm happy to have him. It's hard to say anything definitive in this world we are in, but I expect him to stay, yes.”

