Liverpool to hold on to Andy Robertson despite Tottenham interest
The 31-year-old left back is out of contract at the end of the season and was exploring a move to Spurs in search of more game time
Liverpool have decided they cannot let Andy Robertson move to Tottenham.
They had entered preliminary talks after Spurs made a surprise approach for the left-back, whose contract at Anfield expires in the summer and who has said he would like more first-team football.
But while Liverpool considered Tottenham’s offer out of respect for Robertson, they have concluded that, as things stand, they need him at Anfield.
Liverpool had looked into the possibility of recalling fellow left-back Kostas Tsimikas from loan at Roma to give them a back-up to Milos Kerkez, who has replaced the Scotland captain as the regular this season.
But head coach Arne Slot used Robertson in the second half of Saturday’s defeat to Bournemouth, when he said he knew Kerkez could not play the full 90 minutes because of his workload.
And Robertson could be required more in the next four months, with Liverpool facing a must-win Champions League tie against Qarabag on Wednesday.
However, keeping Robertson may mean they lose the prospect of a transfer fee for a player who could leave on a free transfer in the summer, and deny him a longer-term deal at Spurs.
Liverpool’s decision represents another blow to beleaguered Tottenham manager Thomas Frank, who heard Spurs fans calling for his head for a second consecutive league game in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Brentford.
The Dane had wanted Robertson after fellow left-back Ben Davies was injured, though both Djed Spence and Destiny Udogie can play there.
Slot made Robertson Liverpool vice-captain this season and, even though he has played less often, the 31-year-old has behaved professionally during a time of uncertainty about his future.
Robertson revealed recently that he has also held talks with Liverpool about extending his deal at Anfield, while saying: “I’m a player who wants to play.” But after the 3-2 loss to Bournemouth, captain Virgil van Dijk said he hoped Liverpool would keep his teammate and the club have informed Spurs they cannot proceed with a move at the moment.
