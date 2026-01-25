Virgil van Dijk wants Andy Robertson to stay at Liverpool amid talk of Spurs move

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk wants Andy Robertson to stay at the club amid talk of a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs made an approach to Liverpool left-back Robertson last week and are in preliminary talks about a deal.

Liverpool are considering the offer for their vice-captain, who is out of contract in the summer, and are yet to decide whether to let the 31-year-old leave.

But Van Dijk, who has played alongside Robertson since the Dutchman’s arrival in January 2018, has stressed the Scot’s importance to the club and expressed his desire for him to stay put.

"He's my vice-captain," said Van Dijk.

"Robbo is a very important member of our team and I want him to stay but whatever happens, let's see."

Robertson revealed earlier this month that he has had talks with Liverpool about a new deal but also wants to play more first-team football after losing his place to summer signing Milos Kerkez this season.

Liverpool, who are grateful for the outstanding service Robertson has given them over the last nine years, will consider the Scotland skipper’s wishes as well as the best interests of the club as they weigh up allowing him to move.

He came off the bench at half-time in Saturday’s 3-2 defeat at Bournemouth, replacing Kerkez after the Hungarian endured another difficult outing in a Reds shirt.

Andy Robertson came off the bench against Bournemouth ( Getty Images )

"I need all my players," said Arne Slot, justifying Robertson’s relatively early introduction to the game. The Liverpool manager remained tight-lipped when probed about Tottenham’s interest, insisting that “we don’t talk about transfers in public”.

Van Dijk was pressed further about whether Robertson would be in Liverpool’s squad for midweek’s Champions League clash against Qarabag, snapping back: "That's not on me, is it?"

Robertson, a bargain £8m signing from Hull in 2017, has made 364 appearances for Liverpool, winning two Premier League titles and the 2019 Champions League and establishing himself as one of the greatest left-backs in their history.